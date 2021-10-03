$3.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to post $3.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.21 billion and the highest is $3.36 billion. Ecolab reported sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year sales of $12.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.20 billion to $13.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.64.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,001,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 71.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $5.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.65. 1,439,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a PE ratio of 58.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.21 and its 200 day moving average is $217.60. Ecolab has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $231.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

