Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2021

Analysts expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to announce $1.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.96 billion. Global Payments reported sales of $1.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year sales of $7.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.69 billion to $7.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.27 billion to $8.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPN. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.35.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.40 per share, with a total value of $100,536.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 30.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.85. 1,644,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,106. The company has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.56.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

