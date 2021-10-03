Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.22 Million

Brokerages forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will announce sales of $23.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.50 million to $27.13 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $23.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $94.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.66 million to $100.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $101.12 million, with estimates ranging from $62.86 million to $128.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

ENTA traded up $4.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.96. 286,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,656. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 0.43. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $61.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.42.

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 644,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,807,000 after purchasing an additional 407,185 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,020,000 after purchasing an additional 352,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,729,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,943,000 after purchasing an additional 323,571 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 490.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 116,897 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,620,000.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.