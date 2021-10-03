Brokerages Anticipate Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) will report sales of $12.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.00 million. Sequans Communications reported sales of $14.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year sales of $52.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.50 million to $52.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $80.85 million, with estimates ranging from $74.60 million to $87.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SQNS. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 2,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

SQNS stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.30. 116,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,259. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.48. Sequans Communications has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $9.57. The company has a market cap of $160.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

