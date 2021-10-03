Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) will report $56.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.00 million. Hanmi Financial reported sales of $52.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year sales of $226.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $221.80 million to $229.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $224.60 million, with estimates ranging from $215.30 million to $234.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $58.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.42. 106,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,087. Hanmi Financial has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

