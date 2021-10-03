Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Short Interest Down 53.8% in September

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the August 31st total of 176,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $381,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NYSE:CDR traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.33. 82,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,218. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.55. The firm has a market cap of $305.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.61. Cedar Realty Trust has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $23.84.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 45.65%. Equities analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

