Short Interest in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) Decreases By 53.4%

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $2,009,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,966,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 58,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FVT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 50,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,666. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

