Short Interest in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Expands By 136.3%

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, an increase of 136.3% from the August 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 3.2% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 7.2% during the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 4.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DSL traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.96. 749,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,526. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.02. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $18.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1167 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.

