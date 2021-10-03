Analysts Set Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) PT at $60.94

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.94.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,389,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,316,859. The company has a market cap of $257.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.59, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.23. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 812,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. blooom inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $942,000. 51.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.