Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $322.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,934. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $87,766,657.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at $51,818,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,637 shares of company stock worth $105,479,027 in the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 428,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,225,000 after purchasing an additional 22,931 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 26.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 62,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 184.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 47,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after purchasing an additional 30,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $302.49. The stock had a trading volume of 623,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,869. The stock has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $210.33 and a 12 month high of $340.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $312.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.80.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

