FTX Token (FTT) Tops One Day Volume of $434.75 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One FTX Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $56.80 or 0.00118412 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. FTX Token has a market cap of $6.85 billion and approximately $434.75 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,441.95 or 0.44703358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00057125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.83 or 0.00276937 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00012649 BTC.

FTX Token Coin Profile

FTX Token is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 336,416,468 coins and its circulating supply is 120,546,132 coins. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.