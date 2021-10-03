Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Short Interest Down 60.0% in September

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OEZVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Verbund in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Societe Generale lowered Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Verbund from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OEZVY stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $20.62. 102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.26. Verbund has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $23.00.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $394.32 million during the quarter.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

