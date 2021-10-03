Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Short Interest Update

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HGKGY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,278. Power Assets has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $6.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.3632 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.83%. This is an increase from Power Assets’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. The company generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. It also distributes gas; transmits oil; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

