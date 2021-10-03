Short Interest in Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Decreases By 57.1%

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the August 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Midwest Energy Emissions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

MEEC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.69. 88,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,587. The stock has a market cap of $61.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.70. Midwest Energy Emissions has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Midwest Energy Emissions will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Midwest Energy Emissions

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is an environmental services and technology company, which engages in the development of mercury emission control technologies. It delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions. The company was founded by Richard A.

