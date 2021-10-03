StrongHands Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. StrongHands has a total market cap of $301,995.09 and $23.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 59.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About StrongHands

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,760,830,953 coins and its circulating supply is 17,347,636,599 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

