DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.36.

DTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $111.67. The company had a trading volume of 718,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,192. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $92.95 and a 52-week high of $122.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth about $3,137,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 14.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 287,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,601,000 after buying an additional 36,669 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,815,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 278,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,068,000 after buying an additional 36,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in DTE Energy by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

