DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.36.
DTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.
Shares of NYSE:DTE traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $111.67. The company had a trading volume of 718,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,192. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $92.95 and a 52-week high of $122.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.
In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth about $3,137,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 14.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 287,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,601,000 after buying an additional 36,669 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,815,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 278,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,068,000 after buying an additional 36,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in DTE Energy by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DTE Energy Company Profile
DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.
