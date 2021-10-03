CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.92.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CONE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,433,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,781. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,950.50, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.42. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

