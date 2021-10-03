National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $179.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will post sales of $179.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $178.08 million and the highest is $180.52 million. National Retail Properties posted sales of $157.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year sales of $718.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $713.54 million to $722.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $749.62 million, with estimates ranging from $718.29 million to $766.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NNN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

NNN traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.47. 1,027,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 84.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 46.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth about $47,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 502.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

