Zoracles (ZORA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $313,545.00

Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Zoracles coin can currently be purchased for about $885.79 or 0.01838742 BTC on popular exchanges. Zoracles has a total market capitalization of $4.84 million and $313,545.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zoracles has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zoracles alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00066769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00104232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.65 or 0.00144577 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,091.44 or 0.99829505 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,419.41 or 0.07098105 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002568 BTC.

About Zoracles

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. Zoracles’ official website is zoracles.com . Zoracles’ official message board is zoracles.medium.com . Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zoracles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoracles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoracles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zoracles using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZORAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zoracles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zoracles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.