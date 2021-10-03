Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.57.

Several research firms recently commented on MDLA. Truist cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.59 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

NYSE MDLA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.92. 1,614,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,424. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.85. Medallia has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 37.34%. The business had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medallia news, Director Borge Hald sold 8,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $281,786.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,532,592 shares in the company, valued at $51,418,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $79,503.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,780.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,304 shares of company stock worth $7,780,842 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Medallia by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medallia by 26.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 12,423 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Medallia by 4.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Medallia by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Medallia by 5.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

