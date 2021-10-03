BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,022.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $55,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,895.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,300 shares of company stock worth $419,209. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in BWX Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in BWX Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BWX Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in BWX Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

BWXT stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.03. The company had a trading volume of 505,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.90 and a 200 day moving average of $60.63. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $52.31 and a 12 month high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 12.70%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

