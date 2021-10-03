Analysts Expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $993.31 Million

Analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will announce sales of $993.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $970.43 million and the highest is $1.03 billion. Spirit AeroSystems posted sales of $806.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year sales of $4.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The company’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.28) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Shares of SPR stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,218. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.98. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,336,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $440,579,000 after acquiring an additional 134,355 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 585.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,284,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,976,000 after buying an additional 2,804,919 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 21.4% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,964,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $140,029,000 after buying an additional 522,641 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 120.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,729,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,791 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth $125,263,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

