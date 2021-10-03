Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Down 65.7% in September

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 65.7% from the August 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.91. 35,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,147. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.70. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $29.93.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.