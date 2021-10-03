Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in September

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS NEXXY traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $18.51. The company had a trading volume of 10,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529. Nexi has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.69.

A number of research firms have commented on NEXXY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nexi in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nexi in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nexi in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Nexi in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

