$17.52 Million in Sales Expected for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) to post sales of $17.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.29 million and the highest is $17.75 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners posted sales of $14.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full-year sales of $70.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.65 million to $70.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $71.82 million, with estimates ranging from $71.00 million to $72.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Landmark Infrastructure Partners.
Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 million.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 36,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ LMRK traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $16.42. 24,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,017. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.53 million, a PE ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.07.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 235.29%.
About Landmark Infrastructure Partners
Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.
