$17.52 Million in Sales Expected for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) to post sales of $17.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.29 million and the highest is $17.75 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners posted sales of $14.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full-year sales of $70.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.65 million to $70.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $71.82 million, with estimates ranging from $71.00 million to $72.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LMRK shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 36,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMRK traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $16.42. 24,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,017. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.53 million, a PE ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 235.29%.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landmark Infrastructure Partners (LMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.