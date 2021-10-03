Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Receives $45.09 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.09.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair set a $35.13 price target on shares of Karooooo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of KARO stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $29.49. 1,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,629. Karooooo has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $42.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.31. The stock has a market cap of $630.58 million and a PE ratio of 28.63.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.84 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Karooooo will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KARO. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,615,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,691,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Karooooo in the second quarter worth about $1,403,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Karooooo in the second quarter worth about $782,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Karooooo in the second quarter worth about $423,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

