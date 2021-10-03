Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR) Short Interest Update

Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a drop of 49.4% from the August 31st total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

WARR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,315. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.75. Warrior Technologies Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,280,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,303,000.

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on environmental services sector with a focus on environmental, social, and governance practices.

