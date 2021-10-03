Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

OTCMKTS PRRFY remained flat at $$8.04 on Friday. Premier Foods has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $8.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average is $7.26.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

