Short Interest in PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Rises By 100.0%

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PCCWY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.14. 390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662. PCCW has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $6.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4146 per share. This represents a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th.

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

