Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Short Interest Down 48.1% in September

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,410,000 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the August 31st total of 12,350,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Under Armour by 1,651.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UA traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,720,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,902. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.96. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Cowen boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

