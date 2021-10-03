Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Short Interest Up 113.8% in September

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 113.8% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE RNGR traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.77. 6,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,138. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.39. The company has a market cap of $156.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.09. Ranger Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter. Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. Equities analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ranger Energy Services from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 30.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 25,076 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 4.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 489,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 20,913 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 79.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 20,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 52.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 15,324 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.

