Short Interest in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Decreases By 71.4%

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the August 31st total of 117,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 582,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé in the first quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nestlé by 80.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 26.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nestlé stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.49. 222,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,351. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $104.50 and a 1 year high of $128.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.68 and a 200-day moving average of $122.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

