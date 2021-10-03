Short Interest in Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Decreases By 69.4%

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a decrease of 69.4% from the August 31st total of 251,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Orora stock remained flat at $$2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.43. Orora has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $2.81.

About Orora

Orora Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and distribution of fiber, glass and aluminum beverage cans. It operates through the following segments: Orora Australasia and Orora North America. The Orora Australasia segment focuses on the manufacture of fiber and beverage packaging products within Australia and New Zealand.

