Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Down 68.4% in September

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the August 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.04. 93,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,608. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $9.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

