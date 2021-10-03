Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $152,990.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 295.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,171. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.14. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.39%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

