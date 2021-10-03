Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 383.33 ($5.01).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

Shares of LON MAB traded up GBX 14.40 ($0.19) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 251.20 ($3.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,642,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,781. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52. Mitchells & Butlers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 126.20 ($1.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 368 ($4.81). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 275.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 511.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.