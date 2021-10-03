DDKoin (DDK) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last seven days, DDKoin has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $945,587.89 and approximately $11,805.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DDKoin alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00089039 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00017511 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000198 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00009694 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006694 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005013 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002059 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin (DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.