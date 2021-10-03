Mask Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $79.44 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Mask Network has a market cap of $292.56 million and approximately $79.44 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mask Network has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar. One Mask Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.04 or 0.00020916 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,541.91 or 0.44863965 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00056989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.88 or 0.00264245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00118508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network (MASK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Mask Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

