Skycoin Price Hits $1.23 (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00002569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $25.90 million and $467,844.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00066405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00104133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.73 or 0.00143133 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,044.28 or 1.00058772 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,408.62 or 0.07098908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

