$34.67 Billion in Sales Expected for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will report sales of $34.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for JD.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.44 billion and the lowest is $34.11 billion. JD.com reported sales of $25.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that JD.com will report full year sales of $148.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $146.35 billion to $151.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $183.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $178.19 billion to $187.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA decreased their price objective on JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at about $8,565,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 5.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 21.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,858,000 after purchasing an additional 51,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,899,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,458,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. JD.com has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.52 and its 200 day moving average is $75.21.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

