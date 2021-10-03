Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JAMF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Jamf stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.20. The stock had a trading volume of 348,304 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.38.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.05 million. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

In other news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $89,692.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $244,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,019,405 shares of company stock valued at $302,382,215 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Jamf by 68.2% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,498,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,236 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jamf by 38.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,507,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,243 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Jamf by 73.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,412,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,882,000 after purchasing an additional 596,769 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Jamf by 5,263.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 510,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,043,000 after purchasing an additional 501,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the second quarter worth approximately $14,614,000.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

