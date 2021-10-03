Brokerages Set Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) PT at $288.45

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $288.45.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Wix.com alerts:

WIX traded down $8.24 on Friday, reaching $187.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,841. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.46 and a beta of 1.35. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $187.40 and a 1 year high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.80 and its 200 day moving average is $265.14.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $316.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.48 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.