Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Receives $43.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,353,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $291,754,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $124,562,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $109,079,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $57,686,000. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRVA traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.08. 197,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,003. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.69. Privia Health Group has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $50.77.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $225.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Privia Health Group will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.