Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.69 Million

Brokerages expect that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) will post $77.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $79.06 million. First Foundation reported sales of $75.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year sales of $289.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $284.00 million to $295.05 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $371.18 million, with estimates ranging from $364.00 million to $376.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 33.78%.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

First Foundation stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.54. The stock had a trading volume of 161,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,844. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.54. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $248,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,687 shares in the company, valued at $614,946.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,590. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 690.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 218.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

