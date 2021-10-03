IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) Short Interest Up 143.6% in September

IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, an increase of 143.6% from the August 31st total of 38,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ IGAC remained flat at $$9.79 during trading hours on Friday. 13,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,167. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79. IG Acquisition has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $11.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IG Acquisition by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 260,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 51,420 shares during the period. 57.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

