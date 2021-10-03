Short Interest in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Declines By 49.7%

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 424,100 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the August 31st total of 842,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

BBAR traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.86. The company had a trading volume of 549,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,844. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $788.35 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Banco BBVA Argentina has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $4.98.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BBAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,569.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the second quarter worth $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the first quarter worth $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.