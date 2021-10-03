Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Short Interest Update

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the August 31st total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 131,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter.

BWG stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.53. The company had a trading volume of 24,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,456. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

