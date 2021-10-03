Lendefi (new) (LDFI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $19,205.00

Lendefi (new) (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Lendefi (new) has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $19,205.00 worth of Lendefi (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lendefi (new) coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lendefi (new) has traded 17% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lendefi (new) Profile

Lendefi (new)’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,779,997 coins. Lendefi (new)’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Lendefi (new) Coin Trading

