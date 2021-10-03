Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KNTE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 326,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNTE traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.53. The stock had a trading volume of 88,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,754. Kinnate Biopharma has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $48.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -4.65.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

