Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $264.90 Million

Analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will announce $264.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $262.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $267.00 million. Associated Banc posted sales of $257.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Associated Banc.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

In related news, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $335,169.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,656,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,756,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,322 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,654,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,265 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,194,000 after acquiring an additional 138,776 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,758,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,492,000 after acquiring an additional 88,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

ASB traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $21.98. 1,332,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.26. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $23.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Associated Banc (ASB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.